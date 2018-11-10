Guyana News

Pork knocker charged with murdering brother-in-law

By Staff Writer
Anthony King

Pork knocker Anthony King, who police say bludgeoned and chopped his brother-in-law to death at the start of the week, was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge.

King, 25, of Lot 40 Princes Street, Lodge, stood in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that on November 5th, at Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, King murdered Justin Peterkin…..

