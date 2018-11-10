Shadick’s loses challenge to local gov’t changes

High Court judge Gino Persaud yesterday dismissed the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner Bibi Shadick over what she said was the creation of new Local Government Areas by Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan and the demarcation of electoral boundaries by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield.

Justice Persaud, in a brief delivery of his ruling yesterday afternoon, said that contrary to Shadick’s claim, he found also that Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan issued an order in accordance with the Local Democratic Organs Act, by which he identified the name, boundaries, and number of members, of each of the Neighbourhood Democra-tic Councils (NDCs) complained of by Shadick in her application.

As a result, he denied Shadick’s application for orders quashing the minister’s decision ordering the holding of elections…..