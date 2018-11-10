UG to confer honorary doctorates on Yesu Persaud, Eddy Grant, two others

On the recommendation of the University of Guyana Academic Board, the University Council at its 2018 Annual Business meeting yesterday unanimously adopted the proposal to confer the university’s first honorary doctorate degrees upon four outstanding Guyanese at the 52nd Convocation of the Turkeyen campus to be held today at the National Cultural Centre.

Commenting on this milestone in the 55 years of the institution, Chancellor of the University Professor Nigel Harris said, “The recognition of individuals who have distinguished themselves through their diverse accomplishments and exemplary service with the award of honorary degrees is a University tradition that dates to the middle ages. I share the delight of our University of Guyana (UG) in initiating these awards. It represents yet another step in the transformative growth of our University…..