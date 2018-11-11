Barbados, Suriname envoys urge more youth involvement in CARICOM

Barbados and Suriname have underlined the importance of youth involvement in the regional integration movement.

A release from CARICOM on Friday said that the sentiments were expressed on Thursday when their new Ambassadors to CARICOM, David Comissiong of Barbados and Chantal Elsenhout of Suriname, presented their Letters of Credence to CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque. The accreditation ceremony took place at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown.

Comissiong in his remarks said that the active engagement of the youth was vital to “advance the CARICOM project.”….