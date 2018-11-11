Guyana News

Barbados, Suriname envoys urge more youth involvement in CARICOM

By Staff Writer
CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque (centre) poses with new Barbados Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong (l) and new Suriname Ambassador to CARICOM Chantal Elsenhout. (CARICOM photo)  

Barbados and Suriname have underlined the importance of youth involvement in the regional integration movement.

A release from CARICOM on Friday  said that the sentiments were expressed on Thursday when their new Ambassadors to CARICOM,  David Comissiong of Barbados and  Chantal Elsenhout  of Suriname, presented their Letters of Credence to CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque. The accreditation ceremony took place at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown.

Comissiong in his remarks said that the active engagement of the youth was vital to “advance the CARICOM project.”….

