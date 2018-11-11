Biker in fatal Mon Repos crash ID’ed as teen

The motorcyclist who died on Friday morning following a collision along the Mon Repos Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, has been identified as 18-year-old Glenroy McKenzie.
McKenzie died on Friday morning after he collided with a truck.
In a press release, Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said the accident occurred around 1.15 am…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments