Biker in fatal Mon Repos crash ID’ed as teen

By Staff Writer
Glenroy McKenzie

The motorcyclist who died on Friday morning following a collision along the Mon Repos Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, has been identified as 18-year-old Glenroy McKenzie.

McKenzie died on Friday morning after he collided with a truck.

In a press release, Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said the accident occurred around 1.15 am…..

