CCJ strikes out bid to challenge admissions process at regional law schools

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Friday dismissed an attempt to challenge the process for admission to the region’s three law schools as discriminatory against holders of non-University of the West Indies (UWI) law degrees, saying that it would be “pointless” to allow the proceedings since it has no jurisdiction over the Council of Legal Education (CLE), which operates the schools.

In its ruling, the CCJ also suggested that changes to the admission process could only be made by the countries that are the signatories to the agreement that established the CLE and not the body itself.

In July, aspiring Trinidad and Tobago born attorney Jason Jones filed an application for special leave against the CLE, the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) and the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), contending that the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas had been breached…..