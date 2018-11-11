CJIA operations back to normal, GCAA Director-General says

Operations at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) have returned to normal following Friday morning’s incident, which saw a Fly Jamaica aircraft crash upon landing.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field, in an invited comment, confirmed that normal operations have resumed, even as examinations of the crash scene continue.

Field also noted that that the GCAA had not yet been able to send off the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder for decoding since it is the weekend and things are not moving as fast as they had anticipated…..