Fly Jamaica says working to repatriate all passengers from crash landing

In the wake of Friday’s crash landing of one of its planes at the CJIA, Timehri, Fly Jamaica today said that its immediate focus is on the “safe repatriation and welfare of all of our passengers”.

In a statement, the Jamaica-based airline said it wished to acknowledge the courage of all the occupants aboard flight OJ256 which had been en route to Toronto, Canada and which made the crash landing after problems with the hydraulics system developed on the Boeing 757. Fly Jamaica particularly cited those who were injured. Around 10 of the passengers were injured during the emergency evacuation of the plane when it landed.

Fly Jamaica said that it is too early to comment on the cause of the accident but that it was cooperating fully with the investigative authorities.

On Friday at 2.21 am, the pilot and co-pilot, both of whom are Jamaican, indicated that there were some hydraulic problems and requested permission to return. Permission was granted and after spending an estimated 43 minutes in the air they were able to land the plane.

The aircraft, however, overshot the open runway and veered to a closed section, resulting in damage to the right wing.

There were 118 passengers and 8 crewmembers aboard.