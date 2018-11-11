Four injured in Auchlyne crash

Four persons were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital with minor injuries yesterday after the hire car they were travelling in crashed into a parked car along the Auchlyne Village, Corentyne public road.

The driver of the hire car, Cliff McKenzie, told police officers yesterday that he swerved to avoid colliding with a truck, which was approaching head on in his (McKenzie’s) lane.

According to persons in the area, the driver of the truck, who fled the scene, overtook a vehicle and ended up in McKenzie’s lane and so as to avoid a head on collision, the hire car driver swerved and slammed into a car, PNN 5896, which was parked a short distance away from the Auchlyne Primary School…..