Guyana News

Four injured in Auchlyne crash

By Staff Writer

Four persons were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital with minor injuries yesterday after the hire car they were travelling in crashed into a parked car along the Auchlyne Village, Corentyne public road.

The driver of the hire car, Cliff McKenzie, told police officers yesterday that he swerved to avoid colliding with a truck, which was approaching head on in his (McKenzie’s) lane.

According to persons in the area, the driver of the truck, who fled the scene, overtook a vehicle and ended up in McKenzie’s lane and so as to avoid a head on collision, the hire car driver swerved and slammed into a car, PNN 5896, which was parked a short distance away from the Auchlyne Primary School…..

