Green Climate Fund solemnises partnership with CDB

The Green Climate Fund and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on Friday signed a legal agreement to open doors for more climate finance projects in the Region.

A release from the CDB said the signing of the Accreditation Master Agreement (AMA) took place on the margins of the Green Climate Fund’s Caribbean Structured Dialogue meeting, which took place last week in Grenada. This forum brought together regional stakeholders to plan climate action across the Caribbean Region.

Javier Manzanares, GCF Executive Director welcomed the agreement and stressed its importance for increasing financial flows to climate projects in the region…..