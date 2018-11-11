Indrawattie Rooplall struggles to keep family going after murders of husband, son, brother

Two years after her husband, son and brother were brutally murdered Indrawattie Rooplall is still struggling to provide for her family and her biggest challenge is ensuring that her children complete their secondary education.

Rooplall is not one to sit down and wait for help. After the breadwinner of her family was brutally murdered, she gained employment as a security guard. But the night shifts meant that she was away from her children for long hours. The sweeper/cleaner job she took next, saw her not being paid for months and she now grows cash crops in her backyard.

But her efforts have not been enough and she is seeking assistance with the textbooks her children need to complete their schooling. One of her sons, who was on the fatal trip with his father but was left behind at some point, has dropped out of school; he is 15 years old. She does not want the same for the others…..