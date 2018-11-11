Guyana News

Integrity body names 87 officials who failed to declare assets

-15 ministers, Speaker, opposition MPs listed among defaulters

Office of the Integrity Commission at Church Road, Subryanville, Georgetown. (DPI photo)

The Integrity Commission yesterday began identifying public officials who failed to submit declarations of their assets and liabilities by the deadline and its Chairman Kumar Doraisami yesterday said that legal action will be taken against those who fail to take corrective action and comply with their obligations.

The Office of the Integrity Commission published a full page notice in the Saturday edition of the Guyana Chronicle, listing 87 persons in public life who have failed to submit their declarations, pursuant to Section 19 of the Integrity Commission Act as at November 1st, 2018, and listed among the defaulters were 41 Members of Parliament (MPs), including senior government ministers, and opposition members.

