Public servants briefed on environmental obligations under historic Escazú Agreement

Civil servants were on Friday briefed on the country’s obligations under the ground-breaking Escazú Agreement which emphasises environmental human rights and enabling full participation by the public in matters pertaining to the environment.

The agreement which Guyana and other regional countries signed at United Nations Headquarters in New York on 27 September 2018 has binding provisions for States to equip their citizens with information, judicial remedies and spaces for public participation in environmental matters concerning them.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that following the signing of the agreement by Guyana and eleven other countries, a seminar was on Friday held to bring awareness of the agreement’s provision for the rights of access to information, public participation and to justice in environmental matters…..