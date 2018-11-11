Stabroek Wharf vendors signing relocation agreement

Stabroek Market wharf vendors have started signing agreements with City Hall to pave the way for the construction of their stalls at Russell Square, where they are to be relocated.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the vendors and the Mayor and City Council outlines the manner in which they will occupy and operate at the location.

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe told this newspaper that construction of the stalls is expected to commence immediately and noted that all stalls are expected to be completed within the next six weeks…..