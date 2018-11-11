Guyana News

Supplier of wrong bulldozer also failed to deliver water ambulance, glass boat to Region Six administration

-Auditor General’s report

By Staff Writer

Despite receiving large advances, a contractor has failed to deliver a water ambulance and a fibre glass boat for Region Six.

This is according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, which has also found that the same contractor was awarded a contract to supply a bulldozer despite failing to meet the stipulated criteria.

The report, which was tabled in the National Assembly last month, said the Regional Administration entered into two contracts with the contractor for the supply and delivery of one water ambulance on November 7th, 2017 and a fibre glass boat and engine on July 17th, 2017 for the sums of $23.1 million and $8.8 million, respectively…..

