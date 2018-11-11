Proper legislative framework to cover the oil and gas sector is essential to ensure that multinationals contribute adequately to the development of Guyana even as they invest and benefit by finding and producing oil, Trinidad and Tobago’s Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar says.

“You don’t want to end up in a different kind of slavery,” she said.

“Sugar was king and they took the sugar from us. We were colonised- slaves and indentures. They took our sugar and our chocolate, manufactured them and sold them back to us. Don’t let that happen with your oil and gas.”….