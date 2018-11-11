Youth dep’t disburses grants to young entrepreneurs

The Department of Youth on Friday formally handed over grants for businesses that were awarded to participants of the Guyana Youth Business Summit, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel in May.

According to a release issued by Department of Public Information (DPI), 11 participants were declared winners of the ‘Jaguar’s Den Competition’ at the summit and were selected for grant funding to develop their proposed businesses.

The release said that during the handing over ceremony, which was held on Friday at the Ministry of the Presidency, the recipients lauded the administration’s drive to develop and sustain an environment which fosters initiatives to target youth development in various sectors…..