Cops to seek legal advice on theft allegations against firemen

As investigations continue into the alleged theft by members of the fire service from the Fly Jamaica plane that crash landed here on Friday, police will be seeking legal advice on the way forward, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News.

Alves said that the men who were fingered in the theft remain in custody and based on legal advice obtained from the Police Legal Advisor they will be able to determine if the firefighters will face charges or not. The police will be seeking legal advice today…..