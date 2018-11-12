Corentyne family calling for probe into fisherman’s death

A Corentyne, Berbice family is calling on investigators attached to the Whim Police Station to thoroughly investigate the death of their relative, a fisherman, since they suspect that something is amiss.

The relatives said that the deceased’s colleagues have given three different stories of what transpired out at sea that led to the death of their relative.

The body of Radesh Narine, also known as “Bunga”, 43, of Alness Village, Corentyne, was brought from sea through a channel at Bushlot Village, Corentyne on Friday morning.

His colleagues reportedly told relatives that the man suffered a seizure and jumped overboard. However, relatives began to suspect that something was amiss after another fisherman on the boat told them that Narine “trip out and jump overboard”…..