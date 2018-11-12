Defendants make no-case submissions in Princess Casino robbery case

No-case submissions were made on Friday for the three men charged in relation to the Ramada Princess Casino robbery committed in 2017.

It is alleged that Wayne Griffith, Junior Stewart and Andrew Blackman, while being in the company of others and armed with guns, robbed cashiers of $8,951,000, which was the property of the Princess Casino, on April 29, 2017, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The trio are on trial before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

During Friday’s court hearing, attorney George Thomas, who represented Griffith, stated that the prosecution failed to prove that the $8,951,000 was taken from the cashiers, who never testified in the matter. He argued that the prosecution failed to prove its case against Griffith and urged the court not to call upon him to lead a defence…..