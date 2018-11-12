Elections being monitored by 98 observers

Today’s Local Government Elections are being monitored by 98 observers.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said that in accordance with the Local Authorities (Elections) Act and the General Elections (Observers) Act observers from four countries, the European Union, the Guyana Public Service Commission (GPSU) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) were accredited.

The largest contingent is from the PSC at 46 followed by the GPSU with 16. The United States has had 20 observers accredited, the United Kingdom 9, Chile 2, and Canada 1. Four observers have been accredited on behalf of the European Union.

There were hardly any lines to vote today and so far, the turnout seems light. No report of any problems in voting has come from GECOM.