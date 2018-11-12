Fire destroys upper flat of Cumberland house

A fire suspected to be of electrical origin yesterday afternoon ripped through the upper flat of a two-storey house located on the main road of Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice, destroying everything in its path.

According to information gathered, the fire is suspected to have started from the fuse box located in the upper flat of the Lot 133 Cumberland Village house.

Stabroek News was told that Nareema Mohamed, 28, ventured upstairs minutes after 4 pm and noticed a blaze coming from the fuse box and immediately sounded an alarm. To escape the blaze the woman was forced to jump from the verandah to the bottom flat…..