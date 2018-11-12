GECOM prepared for polls – Chairman

The nation goes to the polls today in this country’s second Local Government Elections since 1994 and the Guyana Elections Commission yesterday sounded its readiness.

“We were at work, some of us today [Sunday], and we were told that all the ends are spoken for and there are no problems…everything is safe as ‘go’ and GECOM is prepared for tomorrow.” Commissioner of GECOM, retired Justice James Patterson told Stabroek News last evening.

Checks at some polling stations in the Capital showed that signage, voters lists and directions for voting were pasted as well as voting areas arranged…..