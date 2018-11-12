Georgetown’s Constituency 3 candidates promise to build self-reliant communities

Candidates in the race to win the votes of residents of Georgetown’s Constituency 3, have cited political independence, accountability, and the “reawakening of community spirit” among their list of goals, if elected.

Constituency 3, made up of the communities of Bel Air Village, Bel Air Gardens, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, Blygezight and North East and North West Campbellville, has five candidates running in today’s Local Government Elections, to be its representative at City Hall.

They are United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and Youth empowerment author Dr. Astel Collins from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), who replaces deceased councillor Junior Garrett; architect Dimitri Ali of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic; sociologist and teacher Patricia Helwig from the Alliance for Change; and independents—rural constable Accabre Sepaul and medical practitioner Dr. Christopher Heywood. ….