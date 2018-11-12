Sherod Duncan has said he is prepared to wait at home for however long the Board of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) takes to investigate his actions as General Manager of the Guyana Chronicle.

“I have time, I’ll wait. I didn’t do anything illegal. I did what I was hired to do and I stand by that,” Duncan told Stabroek News in an invited comment, adding that his team did a great job in beginning to transition the paper to where it needs to be in the future.

He has also indicated that he has not been contacted to participate in any investigation or answer any questions about his actions since his appointment in July…..