Local Government Elections Results 2018 – Georgetown SOPs

By Staff Editor

The following are preliminary results from the Statements of Poll (SOPs) posted outside polling stations in the Municipality of Georgetown as they become available to Stabroek News.

Members of the public are reminded that these figures are not indicative of a trend but merely reflect the results from individual stations.

Constituency No. 1

Polling StationDivision No.Jai Narine Singh – JNSMalcolm Patrick Defreitas – MPDMohamed Shazam Isehani – PPP/CNatoya Alicia Gibson – AFCUbai Narine – APNU
Kingston Sec.4135211615
Kingston Sec.413111B3319636
Christ Church Sec.413142D51191033
       
       
       
       
       
       

Constituency No. 2

Polling StationDivision No.Arnold Damion Sukhraj (AFC)  
FE Pollard Primary413212A & B   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 3

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 4

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 5

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 6

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 7

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 8

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 9

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 10

Polling StationDivision No.Brittany Lisa Eversley – AFCHeston Raymond Bostwick – APNURon Jason Amos – PPP/C
Charlestown Sec.413652C27429
Selman Fraser Nur.413651G11293
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 11

Polling StationDivision No.Eon Archibald Andrews – NHJason Christopher Herbert – URPMark Anthony Persaud – PPP/CQuincy Clive Leon Alleyne – AFCYvonne Ingrid Ferguson – APNU
St. Pius Pri.41364211031185
St. Pius Pri.413642018461
St. Pius Pri.413642G (A-J)08101392
East La – Riverview413642E (A – K)02131153
East La – Riverview413642F206877
Six Head Gym413642 (A-K)3213834
       
       
       

Constituency No. 12

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 12

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 13

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 14

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Constituency No. 15

Polling Station    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

 

