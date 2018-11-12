Local Government Elections Results 2018 – Georgetown SOPs

The following are preliminary results from the Statements of Poll (SOPs) posted outside polling stations in the Municipality of Georgetown as they become available to Stabroek News.
Members of the public are reminded that these figures are not indicative of a trend but merely reflect the results from individual stations.
Constituency No. 1
|Polling Station
|Division No.
|Jai Narine Singh – JNS
|Malcolm Patrick Defreitas – MPD
|Mohamed Shazam Isehani – PPP/C
|Natoya Alicia Gibson – AFC
|Ubai Narine – APNU
|Kingston Sec.
|413
|5
|2
|11
|6
|15
|Kingston Sec.
|413111B
|3
|3
|19
|6
|36
|Christ Church Sec.
|413142D
|5
|1
|19
|10
|33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constituency No. 2
|Polling Station
|Division No.
|Arnold Damion Sukhraj (AFC)
|
|
|FE Pollard Primary
|413212A & B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constituency No. 3
Constituency No. 4
Constituency No. 5
Constituency No. 6
Constituency No. 7
Constituency No. 8
Constituency No. 9
Constituency No. 10
|Polling Station
|Division No.
|Brittany Lisa Eversley – AFC
|Heston Raymond Bostwick – APNU
|Ron Jason Amos – PPP/C
|Charlestown Sec.
|413652C
|27
|42
|9
|Selman Fraser Nur.
|413651G
|11
|29
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constituency No. 11
|Polling Station
|Division No.
|Eon Archibald Andrews – NH
|Jason Christopher Herbert – URP
|Mark Anthony Persaud – PPP/C
|Quincy Clive Leon Alleyne – AFC
|Yvonne Ingrid Ferguson – APNU
|St. Pius Pri.
|413642
|1
|10
|3
|11
|85
|St. Pius Pri.
|413642
|0
|1
|8
|4
|61
|St. Pius Pri.
|413642G (A-J)
|0
|8
|10
|13
|92
|East La – Riverview
|413642E (A – K)
|0
|2
|13
|11
|53
|East La – Riverview
|413642F
|2
|0
|6
|8
|77
|Six Head Gym
|413642 (A-K)
|3
|2
|13
|8
|34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constituency No. 12
Constituency No. 13
Constituency No. 14
Constituency No. 15
Comments