Two Whim results shows big win for PPP/C

This story is developing and will be updated.

Results from the heatedly contested local government elections in Whim, Corentyne – the hometown of APNU+AFC Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo are keenly awaited.

The first result from the Whim Nursery station garnered by Stabroek News shows, the PPP/C candidate Sursatee Ishmael has easily defeated Mavis Nagamootoo of the AFC by 216 votes to 31. This was the constituency where claims were rife that members of the public had been duped into supporting the AFC list. APNU did not contest here.

The second station, a private residence, shows PPP/C candidate Veerana Sewdat defeating the AFC’s Ravindra Lawrence by a margin of 142 to 30. APNU did not contest in this area.