Police probing Puruni murder

Police in Cuyuni- Mazaruni (Region 7) are investigating the murder of a North West District man who was found on a trail at Puruni Landing.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Javie Boyal, of Waramuri Village, Moruca, North West District.

Police Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis yesterday confirmed that they are investigating a murder in the region. However, he explained that he has no information on it. He noted that ranks were dispatched to the location to conduct a probe and had not returned…..