President’s return from Cuba delayed

While President David Granger was scheduled to return to Guyana yesterday in time to vote in today’s Local Government Elections, his office has confirmed that he will not be here and sources say that he has not been given the “okay to travel” by doctors in Cuba.

“The president will not be back in time for Local Government Elections,” Deputy Director of Press Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidency (MotP), Ariana Gordon told Stabroek News yesterday.

There was no word on when he would be returning or update on his medical condition but Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that government would tomorrow be issuing a further statement…..