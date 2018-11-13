Checks uncover millions in expired drugs at Diamond Hospital, Region 4 health centres

Expired drugs valued more than $34 million were discovered at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and several Health Centres in Region Four, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, which also reported similar findings albeit on a smaller scale at health centres in regions Three, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“Physical verification exercises conducted on drugs and medical supplies at Diamond Diagnostic Centre and four of the twenty-two Health Centres revealed that there were forty-four instances where expired drugs with an approximate value of $34.501M, were found at these locations,” the report, which was tabled last month in the National Assembly, said. Instances where drugs were discovered being stored under less than ideal conditions were also highlighted in the report…..