Cops searching for ‘Rasta Beans’ over Puruni murder

The Guyana Police Force is still searching for the suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Xavier Boyal, who was fatally shot in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Boyal, who was a pork knocker from Waramuri Mission, Moruca River, North West District, was shot and killed sometime between 3 and 3.45 am on Sunday at Puruni Landing.

Boyal was reportedly employed with Rawlston Argyle, a dredge owner, from Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, and was working at Rock Creek, Puruni River. According to a police press release, around 9 pm on Sunday, Boyal left Rock Creek along with one of his co-workers, 20-year-old Orlando Marks, and they headed to Junior’s Disco, also located at Puruni Landing…..