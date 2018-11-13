Court to rule on if case made against accused casino robbers

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman is due to rule on Friday on whether a case has been made out against the three men charged with the almost $9 million armed robbery at the Ramada Princess Casino last year.

Those charged with the crime are Wayne Griffith, Junior Stewart and Andrew Blackman.

They are currently on trial before Magistrate Latchman, who yesterday heard a response from the police prosecutor, Inspector Shellon Daniels, to no-case submissions previously made by attorney George Thomas, on behalf of Griffith, Stanley Moore on Blackman’s behalf, and by Stewart on his own behalf.

After hearing the response, the magistrate adjourned the matter until Friday, when she is expected to rule on if there is enough evidence to require the three men to lead a defence.

It is alleged that the trio, while being in the company of others and armed with guns, robbed cashiers of $8,951,000, which was the property of the Princess Casino, on April 29th, 2017, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.