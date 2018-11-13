Guyana News

Firemen accused of stealing from Fly Jamaica plane get bail release

-as cops await advice on charges

By Staff Writer

As police await legal advice on possible charges against a dozen members of the Guyana Fire Service over thefts from the Fly Jamaica airplane that crash landed here last Friday, the firefighters have been granted their release on station bail, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves has said.

Speaking to Stabroek News via telephone last evening, Alves said the firemen, who were taken into police custody, were asked to post $100,000 each for their release. At the time, he was unable to say how many of the 12 firemen were able to post bail…..

