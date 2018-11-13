PPP/C swept Whim/Bloomfield constituencies

Results from the heatedly contested local government elections in Whim, Corentyne – the hometown of APNU+AFC Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo were keenly awaited and results showed the PPP/C securing major wins.

The AFC which contested on its own made no impact despite several relatives of party elder, PM Nagamootoo, contesting in constituencies.

The first result from the Whim Nursery station garnered by Stabroek News shows, the PPP/C candidate Sursatee Ishmael easily defeated Mavis Nagamootoo of the AFC by 216 votes to 31. This was the constituency where claims were rife that members of the public had been duped into supporting the AFC list. APNU did not contest these constituencies in a bid to improve the AFC’s chances.

The second station, a private residence, showed PPP/C candidate Veerana Sewdat defeating the AFC’s Ravindra Lawrence by a margin of 142 to 30. APNU did not contest in this area.

The third result for Auchlyne in the Bloomfield/Whim constituency showed the PPP/C’s Chandrawattee Pooran winning 69 votes and Mariline Leitch of the AFC winning 38 votes.

The fourth result for Bloomfield North at the Grace Baptist Church showed that Ivan Baijnath of the PPP/C secured 213 votes and Abraham Nagamootoo of the AFC, 17 votes.

The fifth result for Bloomfield South at the Praise Tabernacle Fellowship Church showed that Dhanpat Ramsingh of the PPP/C garnered 111 votes while Fassad Baksh of the AFC secured 12 votes.

The sixth result for Letter Kenny South saw Jaffar Nizamudin Nizamudin of the PPP/C clinching 151 votes while Safraz Indhal Matadial of the AFC secured 13 votes.

The seventh result for Letter Kenny North showed that Himatee Latchman of the PPP/C received 193 votes while Chandradatt Ramotar of the AFC secured 13 votes.

The PPP/C gathered 1,095 votes or 87% while the AFC picked up 154 votes.