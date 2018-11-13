Region Six still to recover almost $12M in overpayments from contracts dating back to 2010

The Region Six Administration is still to recover overpayments totalling over $12 million for contracts awarded as far back as 2010 and overpaid net salaries, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report.

The report, which was presented to the National Assembly several weeks ago, said that the Regional Administration is still to recover overpayments totalling $11.560 million made on seventeen contracts for the years 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016. The contracts were listed.

For 2010, $160,000 is outstanding on a contract for the reconstruction of the Johanna/Yakusari High Bridge; $236,000 for the reconstruction of a timber revetment at Tain; $851,000 for the rehabilitation of Last Street, Canefield and $863,000 for the extension of a drugs bond at New Amsterdam…..