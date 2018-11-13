Guyana News

Road and bridge for Zeelugt New Housing Scheme

By Staff Writer
The heavy-duty bridge in Zeelugt New Housing Scheme (DPI photo)

Zeelugt New Housing Scheme is benefitting from the construction of a second entrance and exit at a cost of $22M by the Government, through the Regional Administration of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three), the Department of Public Information (DPI) says.

The construction encompasses a heavy-duty bridge with reinforced concrete abutments, steel beams and decking, timber revetment and asphaltic concrete approaches which cost $14M. The remaining $8M pertains to  a road which involved heavy land clearing, landfilling to shoulders, white sand and white sand/sand-clay sub bases, crusher run and an asphaltic concrete surface. Also included in the work is a heavy-duty polyethylene culvert and reinforced concrete (RC) headwall…..

