Road and bridge for Zeelugt New Housing Scheme

Zeelugt New Housing Scheme is benefitting from the construction of a second entrance and exit at a cost of $22M by the Government, through the Regional Administration of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three), the Department of Public Information (DPI) says.
The construction encompasses a heavy-duty bridge with reinforced concrete abutments, steel beams and decking, timber revetment and asphaltic concrete approaches which cost $14M. The remaining $8M pertains to a road which involved heavy land clearing, landfilling to shoulders, white sand and white sand/sand-clay sub bases, crusher run and an asphaltic concrete surface. Also included in the work is a heavy-duty polyethylene culvert and reinforced concrete (RC) headwall…..
