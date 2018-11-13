Turnout low during early hours of voting

The turnout during the first few hours of voting for yesterday’s local government elections appeared to be negligible, despite months of campaigning by contestants and education efforts by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to rouse greater engagement.

At many polling stations in Georgetown, on the East Bank of Demerara, and in Berbice, only a handful of voters showed up, although some areas did see a large turnout.

The Campbellville Secondary School was desolate when Stabroek News visited just after 8 am. The Information Clerk and the PPP Commissioner Sase Gunraj were seated near the gate. Soon, persons began trickling in. The Information Clerk assisted by ensuring that their names were on the voters’ list and also identified their polling station…..