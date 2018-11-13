Guyana News

Unions say UG heading for crisis

-accuse administration of refusing to engage on key issues

By Staff Writer

Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) yesterday charged that the administration has refused to engage with them on key issues and that this has brought the institution to the brink of another crisis.

In recent years, relations between the UG administration and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) have been tense as the two sides have battled over wages,  basic conditions at UG and the restructuring of the institution.

The tension was evident in the joint press release that came from the unions yesterday just two days after UG’s annual convocation…..

