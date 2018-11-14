APNU clinches 21 city seats

Following Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE) the capital city of Georgetown will remain under the control of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) which has secured 21 of its 30 seats but the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic has significantly increased its position at the council earning a total of seven seats at the Horseshoe table.

APNU’s national coalition partner the Alliance for Change (AFC) contesting on its own managed to secure two seats.

According to the official results released by Returning Officer Duarte Hetsberger, a total of 28,868 or 28.3% of the 119,374 eligible electors in the city chose to exercise their franchise. Of that number 432 ballots were rejected and 28,436 votes counted in the Proportional Representation (PR) aspect of the election. ….