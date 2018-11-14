Aviation officer gets two years for causing pedestrian’s death

A two-year sentence was yesterday handed down to an aviation officer for causing the death of a pedestrian three months ago due to dangerous driving.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan handed down the sentence for the crime to Jamale Lowe, of 1433 Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Lowe was convicted at the conclusion of a trial for driving BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public at Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, thereby causing the death of Franklyn Dover on August 8th…..