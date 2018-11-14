Guyana News

CANU ranks testify in trial of accused in 100-lb Parika drugs bust

By Staff Writer

Three Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers, including the lead investigator, yesterday testified when the trial of five men accused of trafficking over 100 pounds of cocaine and cannabis at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, continued.

Khemraj Lall, 39, Marlon Lawrence, 36, Rajendra Persaud, 47, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattergoon, 36, are charged with trafficking 13.8 kilogrammes (equivalent to 30 pounds) of cocaine  and 35 kilogrammes (77 pounds) of cannabis on June 6th, at Parika.

CANU said Lall, Lawrence, and Persaud were intercepted with two 15-gallon bottles, with parcels containing cocaine and cannabis concealed inside. Thornhill and Chattergoon are alleged to have assisted in the delivery of the drugs. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo claims ‘massive’ wins for PPP/C at local gov’t polls

CCJ declares cross-dressing law unconstitutional

By

Still no word on president’s return

Comments

Trending