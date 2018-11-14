Enmore man succumbs after being hit by car

Rishi Bhagwandin, an Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man, who was struck down along the Strathspey Railway Embankment road two weeks ago, succumbed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Bhagwandin, 28, of Lot 286 Enmore Hope, was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state on October 30th. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit until the time of his death.

Police said Bhagwandin died on Monday afternoon at around 5.30. He had never regained consciousness. He had suffered injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Bhagwandin was initially unidentified after the accident.

Around 7.45 pm on the day of the accident, police said, motor car PVV 9941 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Vigilance Railway Embankment when the pedestrian suddenly ran from north to south into the vehicle’s path, resulting in the collision.

The 33-year-old driver, of Friendship, East Coast Demerara, was taken into custody and questioned by the police. He was later released on station bail.