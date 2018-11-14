Jagdeo claims ‘massive’ wins for PPP/C at local gov’t polls

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has secured “massive” wins at the 2018 local government elections, according to PPP General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who says it won the majority of seats on five of the ten municipalities and picked up key support in Georgetown.

“In the 2016 (elections), we did not win a single constituency of the 15 [in Georgetown]. Now the PPP has won three of the constituencies and we have secured four PR [proportional representation] seats. Seven up from two in 2016. That is a massive, massive, massive gain in the city,” Jagdeo told a news conference yesterday at Freedom House, in Georgetown.

Jagdeo said that in 2016, the difference in PR votes between the PPP/C and APNU+AFC was about 24,000 votes and that this year, the difference would be upward of 45,000, which surpasses its target. He claimed that the difference between APNU and the PPP/C is over 54,000 votes and the difference between the PPP/C and the AFC is over 113,000 votes. “If that is not an indication of the massive defeat this government and its partners have suffered at Monday’s elections, then nothing is,” he added. ….