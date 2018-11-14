Guyana News

NZ-based company bids US$6.2M for tax administration software

By Staff Writer

A New Zealand-based software engineering company yesterday tendered a US$6.2M bid to provide Consultative Services for the Delivery and Implementation of  Modern Tax Administration Software.

The bid, which was the lone tender was made to the Guyana Revenue Authority.  The company has been providing similar service to the Barbadian Government.

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, the bid for that project and others were opened yesterday morning at Main and Urquhart streets.

The companies and their bids are as follows;

