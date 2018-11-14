Guyana News

PPP/C scored heavily in Ramjattan area

By Staff Editor
Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan (DPI photo)

The opposition PPP/C polled heavily in the community that AFC Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan is from – No.47 Village, Corentyne and surrounding areas.

As in the Whim/Bloomfield area where Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is from, the PPP/C had solid wins. In constituency three  of Rising Sun, No. 47 Village, the Alliance for Change’s (AFC) Devi Bahadoor secured 21 votes while Nagasar Persaud Sookram of the PPP/C notched up 144 votes.

In constituency four of No. 48 Village, Lelo Murril of the PPP/C gained 149 votes while Yuvendra Singh of the AFC received seven votes.

In constituency 1 of Good Hope No.44-45, Dianand Rajigadoo of the PPP/C secured 56 votes while Isradai Ramdehal of the AFC got 10 votes.

In constituency 2 of No. 46 Village, Kerpaul Dammar of the PPP/C secured 170 votes while Pamela Budhoo of the AFC got four votes.

In No. 49-50 South, three-way voting apparently helped APNU. Its candidate Marcia Annetta Lowenfield garnered 46 votes while the PPP/C’s Letitia Elizabeth Cornelius secured 39 votes and the AFC’s Girgawatie Mohan got eight votes. It would mean that the APNU candidate won the constituency by seven votes over the PPP/C candidate.

In No.49 and No.50 north, APNU’s Coleen Cynthia Jennifer North defeated the PPP/C candidate Swarsatie Devi Sharif by a score of 77 to 64. The AFC did not participate here.

In constituency 7 of Number 51 Village, APNU’s Sherry Ann Vanessa Telford gained 125 votes while the PPP/C’s Budhan Nulchand secured 27 votes. The AFC did not participate here.

