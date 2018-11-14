Racers called upon to lead defence in $550m cocaine case

Alleged drug traffickers Stephen Vieira, Nazim Gafoor, Tazim Gafoor and Sherwayne De Abreu are expected to lead their respective defences next month after Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool overruled no-case submissions presented on their behalf.

Magistrate Liverpool in explaining her decision yesterday, said that a prima facie case has been made against the four men.

Following her ruling, the Magistrate called on the four accused to lead their respective defences; this has however since been postponed until December 11 and 12 following requests for additional time by Attorneys Latchmie Rahamat and Glen Hanoman…..