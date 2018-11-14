Guyana News

Still no word on president’s return

Harmon: ` The doctors have advised that he cannot travel and until he is given advice from his doctors, we cannot [say]’

By Staff Writer
President David Granger

Even as speculation about the health of President David Granger continues to grow, government yesterday said it is still uncertain of when he is due to return as he still has to await clearance from doctors in Cuba.

“The doctors have advised that he cannot travel and until he is given advice from his doctors, we cannot [say],” Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday told Stabroek News when contacted.

The Ministry of the Presidency said that any other statement on the president’s health will be issued by the Guyana Embassy in Cuba…..

