Toshaos Council gets lease to Sophia land for secretariat

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) has handed over a lease to the National Toshaos Council (NTC) for a plot of land in Sophia, Georgetown, for the construction of a permanent secretariat.

The lease to the land is in keeping with a request made by the Indigenous leaders during the 2016 NTC conference.

Commissioner and Chief Executive of the GL&SC Trevor Benn presented the lease on Tuesday to Chairman of the NTC Nicholas Fredericks in the presence of Minister in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) Valerie Garrido-Lowe and other executive members of the NTC at the NTC Secretariat in Hadfield Street, Georgetown…..