Corentyne police accused of beating woman, son over alleged theft

—taxi driver also reportedly assaulted; suffered broken ribs

By Staff Writer

An investigation has been launched after a Corentyne woman accused ranks attached to the Number 51 Police Station of beating her and her son on Tuesday.

This was following an allegation of theft that was levelled against the boy, reportedly by the driver of a taxi that he had travelled in with his mother, on the way to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

Yesterday, the woman, Thakurdi Jagnanand, 54, of Lot 73 Number 52 Village, Corentyne, visited the New Amsterdam Police Station, where Deputy Commander of B Division, Wayne Dehearte, escorted her to the Police Complaints Authority located below his office, to file a report…..

