Guyana News

Education Ministry curriculum writers workshop underway

-Canadian company retained

By Staff Writer
Participants at the seminar (Ministry of Education photo)

A three-day curriculum writing workshop began yesterday and Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson  told those in attendance that the aim of the exercise  is to ensure that ‘every child can learn and that every child must learn’.

The three-day workshop is being held at the Regency Hotel in Georgetown. A release from the Ministry of Education said that it  has drawn participants from the Cyril Potter College of Education, the University of Guyana and education officials from the eleven  educational districts among other participants…..

